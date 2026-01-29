Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

Ukraine’s tomato and cucumber imports surge in 2025

In 2025, Ukraine increased tomato imports by 32.5% to 104,820 tonnes and cucumber imports by 46.3% to 70,820 tonnes compared to 2024, according to the State Customs Service.

In value terms, tomato imports rose 31.6% to $140.84 million, while cucumber imports grew 38.8% to $89.14 million. Turkey was the main supplier of both vegetables, providing 82.3% of imported tomatoes and 83.5% of cucumbers by value. Poland and the Netherlands were the second and third largest tomato suppliers (7.3% and 1.9%), while Romania and Poland ranked after Turkey for cucumbers (7.6% and 4.6%).

Compared with 2024, Turkey strengthened its leading position in both segments. Last year, the main tomato suppliers were Turkey (77.3%), Poland (10.9%), and the Netherlands (4.3%), while cucumber imports came from Turkey (73.6%), Poland (11.8%), and Romania (4.9%).

Ukraine's tomato exports fell 31.2% to 553 tonnes in 2025, with Moldova (61.5%), Poland (34.1%), and Romania (1.1%) as the main buyers. Cucumber exports rose 19.7% to 3,760 tonnes, primarily going to Poland (54.5%), Estonia (36.4%), and Moldova (7.5%).

In July 2025, Ukraine introduced anti-dumping duties of 26.9% on Turkish tomatoes and 20.1% on Turkish cucumbers for five years to protect domestic greenhouse producers from low-cost imports.

Source: interfax.com.ua

Related Articles → See More