Ukraine’s tomato and cucumber imports surge in 2025

In 2025, Ukraine increased tomato imports by 32.5% to 104,820 tonnes and cucumber imports by 46.3% to 70,820 tonnes compared to 2024, according to the State Customs Service.

In value terms, tomato imports rose 31.6% to $140.84 million, while cucumber imports grew 38.8% to $89.14 million. Turkey was the main supplier of both vegetables, providing 82.3% of imported tomatoes and 83.5% of cucumbers by value. Poland and the Netherlands were the second and third largest tomato suppliers (7.3% and 1.9%), while Romania and Poland ranked after Turkey for cucumbers (7.6% and 4.6%).

Compared with 2024, Turkey strengthened its leading position in both segments. Last year, the main tomato suppliers were Turkey (77.3%), Poland (10.9%), and the Netherlands (4.3%), while cucumber imports came from Turkey (73.6%), Poland (11.8%), and Romania (4.9%).

Ukraine's tomato exports fell 31.2% to 553 tonnes in 2025, with Moldova (61.5%), Poland (34.1%), and Romania (1.1%) as the main buyers. Cucumber exports rose 19.7% to 3,760 tonnes, primarily going to Poland (54.5%), Estonia (36.4%), and Moldova (7.5%).

In July 2025, Ukraine introduced anti-dumping duties of 26.9% on Turkish tomatoes and 20.1% on Turkish cucumbers for five years to protect domestic greenhouse producers from low-cost imports.

Source: interfax.com.ua