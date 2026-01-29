Machinery for the production of olive oil from pits on behalf of Gordon Brothers

A wide range of well-maintained machinery, with some machines no more than 10 years old, will be available during the online auction. This includes an olive pit drying, hulling, and sorting line, where the raw material (wet olive pomace) is fed into the system and dried. During this process, the dried material enters the hulling stage, where it is shelled. The products are then sorted by size and quality and finally stored in silos. The bunker installation is also available.

In addition, there is a wide range of machines available in the areas of tanks, workshop inventory, transport belts, and more. The line is located in Jaén, Spain. If desired, Industrial Auctions can help with professional dismantling and transportation all over the world.

Place your bid before the auction ends on 12 February.