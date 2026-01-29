Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber
Auction at Industrial Auctions

Machinery for the production of olive oil from pits on behalf of Gordon Brothers

A wide range of well-maintained machinery, with some machines no more than 10 years old, will be available during the online auction. This includes an olive pit drying, hulling, and sorting line, where the raw material (wet olive pomace) is fed into the system and dried. During this process, the dried material enters the hulling stage, where it is shelled. The products are then sorted by size and quality and finally stored in silos. The bunker installation is also available.

© Industrial Auctions

In addition, there is a wide range of machines available in the areas of tanks, workshop inventory, transport belts, and more. The line is located in Jaén, Spain. If desired, Industrial Auctions can help with professional dismantling and transportation all over the world.

Place your bid before the auction ends on 12 February.

Publication date:

Related Articles → See More