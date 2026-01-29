Avocado prices ease as Mexico volumes hold steady

Trading conditions across the U.S. fresh produce market remain largely driven by seasonal volume shifts and stable demand. Several categories are showing price firmness due to tightening supplies, while others are moving steadily under prior commitments.

Asparagus

Movement of Peruvian asparagus through Southern California ports of entry is expected to remain steady. Trading is moderate, with prices mostly unchanged. Mexican asparagus movement through Calexico, California, and San Luis, Arizona, is expected to increase seasonally, with the first F.O.B. report anticipated during the week of February 1.

© USDA

Avocados

Movement from Mexico through Texas crossings is expected to remain about the same. Trading of larger sizes is fairly slow, while other sizes are moving at a moderate pace. Prices for 32–60 counts are lower, while 70–84 counts and organic avocados are generally unchanged.

Blueberries

Chilean blueberry imports, mainly arriving by vessel through Philadelphia-area ports, are increasing seasonally. Trading is fairly active, with prices holding steady and quality generally good. Most shipments are tied to prior commitments. Peruvian blueberry imports via Miami, Philadelphia, and New York are decreasing seasonally, with active trading and unchanged prices. Quality remains generally good. Mexican blueberry movement through Arizona, California, and Texas is steady. Trading is moderate, prices are slightly lower, and quality is variable.

© USDA

Cucumbers

Movement from Mexico through Nogales, Arizona, is steady, with active trading and sharply higher prices. Quality and condition are mixed. Shipments through Texas crossings are expected to decrease. Trading is moderate, prices are slightly higher, and quality is generally good.

Green bell peppers

Movement from Mexico through Nogales, Arizona, remains steady. Trading is moderate, with lower prices across most sizes. Quality and condition are variable. Supplies from Central and South Florida are steady. Early trading was active, later trading slowed, and prices declined sharply. Quality is generally good.

© USDA

Strawberries

Movement from Mexico through Texas remains steady, with moderate trading and higher prices. Quality is generally good. Central Florida volumes are steady, with moderate to active trading and slightly higher prices. Organic prices show a wide range. Shipments through Otay Mesa, California, are increasing seasonally, with moderate trading and higher prices. Oxnard and Santa Maria, California volumes are rising, with moderate to active trading and higher prices. Quality is generally good across districts.

© USDA

Tomatoes

Mexican tomato supplies through Texas are decreasing. Trading is moderate, with higher prices across most sizes. Quality is generally good. Movement through Nogales, Arizona, is increasing slightly. Trading is active, prices are higher, and quality and condition remain variable.

To view the full report, click here.

For more information:

USDA

Tel: +1 202 720 2791

Email: [email protected]

www.mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov