Pricing concerns over Peruvian mangoes

With just over a month to go until the Peruvian mango season finishes, there are worries around pricing. "So far, we have had some fruit available but not as much as we usually do," said Luis F. Orrantia of Tropical Specialists. "This year is different from other years because the cost of the fruit back in Peru does not make much sense with the market here. The cost in Peru seems to be higher than the average price for markets in the U.S."

Last year at this time saw a greater amount of fruit. "So far this year, the growers have been able to collect a good amount of FOBs on mangoes but when there's little fruit, growers can be much more aggressive on pricing," he adds, noting that this year the country is shipping approximately 500 containers of fruit.

Looking ahead on pricing

In recent weeks, mango growers in Peru have also gone a few days of withholding harvest in hopes of strengthening pricing.

"It's been challenging," says Orrantia. "I hope that we can compensate with price adjustments in the coming weeks but that remains to be seen for mangoes. However, given the volume of fruit that's still on the trees, growers can't withhold harvest for too long."

