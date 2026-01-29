"Colombian avocado supply in 2026 will be below initial projections"

The Colombian avocado market in 2026 faces reduced production, strong international prices, and increasing production costs. According to Luis Carlos Maya, operations manager of Westfalia Fruit Group Colombia, this year will be more difficult for the industry than originally expected.

The executive mentioned that production this season has fallen short of early predictions. "We are currently handling about 25 containers weekly, whereas we anticipated higher numbers. This trend reflects a widespread pattern in the industry," he explained. Last year, Colombia exported roughly 201,000 tons of avocados. The sector initially forecast 5% growth for 2026, but current estimates suggest the volume will be lower, possibly even below last year's figures.

© Westfalia Colombia

The weather has been a key factor. Maya observes that the Traviesa variety has shown inconsistent performance: production areas below 2,000 meters above sea level have maintained adequate supplies, while higher-altitude orchards have experienced reduced flowering and fruit set. This likely suggests limited fruit availability in the coming months.

Regarding the market outlook, the international environment is favorable for prices. "In Europe, Colombia's returns are currently between 12.50 and 13.50 euros per 4kg box, which are considered positive compared to other seasons. Nonetheless, these prices don't necessarily lead to improved economic outcomes. Maya highlights two major challenges: a 23% increase in the minimum wage and the exchange rate," noting that with the dollar around 3,500 to 3,600 pesos, the local currency income has been strained, impacting the sector's profitability.

Colombian avocados are temporarily benefiting from a lower global supply. "Chile is closing its season, while Israel and Spain have faced climatic issues. However, this window is limited. Colombia is approaching its export peak, and volumes will begin to decline in the coming weeks," he warned.

© Westfalia Colombia

"The U.S. market poses bigger challenges, as high supply from Mexico and an anticipated increase in shipments from Peru keep prices lower compared to Europe. Currently, Colombia only sends four to six containers a week to the U.S., with most of the fruit going to European markets," he noted.

Colombia's diversification progress is gradual. Uruguay has recently become a new destination, though in limited quantities, and trade trials with Japan are in progress. Nevertheless, Europe continues to be the primary market for Colombian avocados in the short term.

Maya highlighted sustained product quality improvement. Importers from demanding markets such as France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have provided positive feedback, enabling the resumption of commercial programs and strengthening the position of Colombian products in Europe.

