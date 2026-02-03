In 2025, Bimi experienced a 27% year-over-year growth in Europe

Bimi Tenderstem Broccolini received two stars in the Superior Taste Award from the International Taste Institute, a highly esteemed international certification. After a thorough blind tasting by over 200 renowned chefs and sommeliers, Bimi scored an average of 85.9, earning it the "outstanding" classification.

Products are evaluated by five sensory criteria: First impression, appearance, aroma, flavor, and texture, and rated one to three stars based on quality. Bimi was called "a truly impressive product" by the jury, praised for its mild, balanced flavor, natural aroma, crunchy-tender texture, and visual appeal, with an intense green color and long stalks. "This recognition reinforces its position as a true gourmet vegetable," stated Dave Samuels, EMEA brand manager.

The award will be officially announced at Fruit Logistica, where Bimi® will be present at stand A-62 in hall 5.2. The brand will also leverage this major industry event to unveil its new brand identity, featuring its first dedicated stand, a new logo, and updated packaging, all aimed at enhancing its premium image internationally.

© Bimi

"We are proud that Bimi has received this outstanding recognition from the International Taste Institute. Taste and quality are at the heart of everything we deliver to consumers around the world, and this award highlights the dedication, passion, and expertise of our growers, licensees, and partners throughout the entire supply chain," Samuels stated.

This milestone comes after a highly successful year for Bimi and Tenderstem in the UK and EMEA, as both brands strengthen their presence in retail and HORECA channels. "In 2025, Bimi experienced a 27% year-on-year growth across Europe, becoming one of the most recognized premium vegetable brands. The rising demand from consumers, distributors, and caterers highlights the growing interest in this distinctive vegetable," he said.

Bimi is excited to unveil new products at Fruit Logistica. Find us at stand A-62, hall 5.2, from February 4 to 6.

For more information:

Bimi

Email: [email protected]

www.bimi.es