Peru's mango exports face increased international competition

In 2025, Peruvian mango exports saw notable increases in both value and volume compared to 2024. Export value rose from $434.9 million to $524.8 million, and volume grew from 239,694 to 355,967 tons. Despite this growth, the average price declined from $1.81/kg to $1.47/kg.

Throughout 2025, prices stayed below those of the previous year. In 2024, prices exceeded $2.5 per kilogram in the first quarter, while in 2025, they began at $1.17 per kilogram in January and peaked at around $1.90-1.96 per kilogram in April and May. By year's end, prices stabilized between $1.65 and $1.80 per kilogram, reflecting a more competitive market environment.

The United States remained the primary destination, accounting for 37% of the exported value. Meanwhile, the Netherlands' share decreased from 25% to 20%. Spain, Canada, and South Korea kept stable shares. Additionally, the number of destinations increased from 55 to 60, indicating a broader market diversification.

Exports continued to be led by fresh mango, accounting for 63% of the value, though down from 2024. Frozen mangoes' share increased from 18% to 30%, indicating a greater orientation towards processed products. Other presentations had a reduced share, albeit with higher prices.

At the corporate level, the market stayed concentrated despite leadership changes. Sunshine Export S.A.C. was the leading exporter in 2025, with Virú S.A. and Dominus S.A.C. following. These three firms together made up approximately 16% of the total export value. Meanwhile, the number of exporters grew from 301 to 317, indicating increasing market fragmentation.

Source: FreshFruit.pe