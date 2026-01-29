Vegetable washing, drying, and packaging line at auction

A complete and well-maintained vegetable processing line manufactured in 2015–2016 is up for online auction. The machinery was only used for one month and is in excellent condition.

The production line is designed for washing, drying, and packaging vegetables, so they're ready to be sold. This line was previously used to disinfect vegetables using ozone technology, which is an effective method for eliminating viruses and fungi.

© Industrial Auctions

A wide range of food processing machinery, conveying systems, and related equipment is also available. The lot is located in Pojana Maggiore, in the province of Vicenza.

If needed, Industrial Auctions can provide professional dismantling and worldwide transportation services.

Place your bid before the auction closes on 18 February 2026.