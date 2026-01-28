Vertically farmed salads launch on Ocado

Fischer Farms has listed its vertically farmed leafy greens brand New Eden with online retailer Ocado, marking the first large-scale retail launch for the consumer range.

The launch introduces three bagged salad products to Ocado shoppers: Burger Lettuce, Zesty Mixed Salad, and Pea Shoot Salad. The range is produced using indoor vertical farming methods and is positioned within Ocado's fresh produce offering.

© Fischer Farms

New Eden is grown at Fischer Farms' vertical farming facility in Norwich, where crops are produced indoors throughout the year. The growing system uses controlled environmental conditions, including regulated light, nutrients, and climate. According to the company, the production process does not involve the use of soil, pesticides, or herbicides.

The company states that vertical farming allows for lower water use and reduced land requirements compared with conventional open-field agriculture. Crops are grown in stacked layers and harvested year-round, independent of seasonal and weather conditions.

Fischer Farms says that the indoor production model enables a short harvest-to-pack timeline, with produce packed shortly after harvest. The company links this to extended shelf life and reduced household waste. All products in the New Eden range are grown, harvested, and packed in the UK.

© Fischer Farms

Jon Cummings, commercial director at Fischer Farms, said: "New Eden is about creating a better future for fresh produce. By growing indoors in controlled conditions, we're able to offer consistent quality and clean leaves while reducing the resources needed to grow them. Launching on Ocado is a step in bringing this approach directly to consumers."

The Ocado listing represents a further step in Fischer Farms' commercial rollout of vertically farmed produce. The company says the launch aligns with its broader focus on developing farming systems that can operate independently of location and climate variability.

New Eden is currently available through Ocado, with Fischer Farms indicating plans to expand distribution to additional retail channels in 2026.

© Fischer FarmsFor more information:

Fischer Farms

Tel: +44 (0) 1603 363038

Email: [email protected]

www.fischerfarms.co.uk