Why the Super Bowl avocado pull could be greater this year

Avocados from Mexico continue to be strong in supply. "The weather patterns have contributed to an excellent avocado crop with excellent sizes and we feel that the U.S. should be well supplied through the end of the season in June," says Aaron Acosta of Villita Avocados. In the current market, he estimates that Mexico occupies at least 96 percent of the total volume coming into the U.S. "On avocados, it really is a year for promotion."

Indeed, in the last three weeks, the company has seen an average increase of 28 percent more fruit year over year, week over week because of those growing conditions which included plenty of rain that brought most of the aquifers in Mexico back to high levels.

Where pricing could be headed

As for demand, it too is steady and strong, particularly heading into the Super Bowl season–a key avocado consumption day. "I think pricing will allow for better pulls on avocados for the Super Bowl than last year," says Acosta.

As to where pricing is heading, it's believed that the stability of supply will allow retailers to make long term plans without having to plan in price increases. "The market and the American consumer has consumed avocados at a steady pace," says Acosta. "For us, it's making sure that Americans find value in their purchases and that's going to be key between now and the end of the season. They're going to see the value in what they're purchasing."

