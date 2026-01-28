In 2025, Peruvian Hass avocado exports increased by 38%

The 2025 Hass avocado season marked a turning point for the Peruvian industry. With exports reaching 722,754 tons, a 38% increase from 2024, Peru solidified a trend that, as Arturo Medina, ProHass's general manager, explained, now reflects a structural shift rather than just cyclical fluctuations.

"This result comes from sustained improvements in productivity, technical management, and commercial planning, not from increased surface area," stated Medina during the presentation of the season's final report.

In fact, the area cultivated with Hass avocado in the country remained essentially stable, reaching 83,529 hectares in 2025. The increase in export volume was driven by higher yields and better synchronization between supply and international demand.

Europe remains the main destination

Europe remained the main destination for Peruvian Hass avocados, with 452,637 tons, making up 63% of total exports. The Netherlands and Spain led shipments, accounting for over 70% of the volume sent to the continent.

Europe remains the main market for Peruvian avocado, both in volume and demand consistency," Medina affirmed. In his view, the strength of the European market is its ability to absorb large quantities during key seasonal periods, even amid high competition.

The United Kingdom, France, and Germany held substantial shares, which strengthened internal diversification across the continent.

United States and America: Signs of recovery and growth

The United States experienced a notable rebound, with 101,137 tons imported, representing a 54% increase over 2024. The East Coast accounted for over 70% of arrivals, strengthening its role as the primary entry point for Peruvian avocado.

Shipments to Latin and North America increased by 21% to 93,614 tons. Chile remained the main regional destination, while Argentina and Canada stood out for their strong year-on-year increases.

"We are witnessing a more dynamic American region with increased growth potential, particularly in markets that used to hold a secondary importance," explained the general manager of ProHass.

Asia is no longer a complementary market

Exports to Asia increased by 41% to 75,365 tons. China, Japan, and South Korea led shipments, confirming Peru's ongoing progress in that continent.

"Asia is no longer just a complementary market but has become a key growth axis for Peruvian avocado, "Medina stressed," emphasizing the efforts made in sanitary opening and logistical adaptation.

"Overall, the 2025 season shows a more mature sector with greater market responsiveness and a diversified export strategy rooted in efficiency and a long-term vision," he concluded.

For more information:

Arturo Medina

ProHass

Peru

Tel: +51 999 965 777 (Peru)

[email protected]

www.prohass.com.pe