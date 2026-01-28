"Organic mango prices far higher than last year"

The organic mango season is unfolding very differently from last year. "At that time, fruit was abundant; now there is much less available. This is a development we are also seeing with conventional mangoes," says Roelant Komen of BeFair Bio from Poeldijk. "As a result, prices are also at a much higher level. Organic mangoes are currently selling for between 8 and 10 euros, depending on size. Last year, the market price was still around 5 euros."

© BeFair Bio

"Growers also really need this price increase, as last year was truly a disastrous season," Roelant continues. "In addition, there is much less fruit on the trees in Peru, which in turn results in a higher share of larger sizes. For example, we are receiving many mangoes in sizes 5, 6, and 7. The popular organic sizes 10 to 12 are somewhat less available. Fortunately, the quality is good this year and much better than last year. Last season, mangoes with quality issues arrived early on. Now shelf life is good, which definitely supports sales. Turnover is healthy. We are also receiving the volumes we planned in advance and expect good supplies of organic mangoes from Peru until mid- to late April, before switching to West Africa."

© BeFair Bio

Among mangoes, it is overwhelmingly the Kent variety that dominates. "In Peru, it is almost 100 per cent. Only at the very beginning of the season do you occasionally still see some Edward mangoes arriving by air freight. Kent is therefore the ideal mango: it ripens well and offers good flavour and shelf life," says Roelant. "Compared with other origins, logistics from Peru are also running smoothly. There is always the odd scan or minor delay, but no major storms or disruptions, such as those we experienced with South African grapes, for example. Let's hope it stays that way."

© BeFair Bio

According to the importer, organic mango sales are also developing positively. "They are moving along well in line with the overall growth the organic sector is currently experiencing. At the same time, there is still plenty of room for further growth. In most German supermarkets, organic mangoes are a standard part of the range, whereas you hardly see them in Dutch supermarkets, except in organic stores. At discounters, the organic assortment is still limited anyway, but even in service supermarkets, organic mangoes are not commonly found in the Netherlands."

© BeFair Bio

