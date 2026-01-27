Russian cucumber prices down 5.7%, tomatoes down 17%

Russian vegetable producers have lowered prices for several products, according to data from the Russian Ministry of Agriculture quoted by RIA Novosti.

On an annual basis, selling prices for cucumbers declined by 5.7 per cent to 143.3 rubles per kilogram (about US$1.55 per kilogram). Tomato prices fell by 17 per cent to 144.3 rubles per kilogram (about US$1.56 per kilogram). According to Rosstat, retail tomato prices are 2.1 per cent lower than a year earlier, while cucumber prices remain at the level of 2025.

The Ministry of Agriculture attributed the price adjustments to a high harvest last year. Total production of outdoor and indoor vegetables reached about 7.6 million tons, supporting supply availability across the market.

At the same time, broader price pressure remains present. Since the beginning of the year, inflation has reached 1.72 per cent. During the period from January 13 to January 19, cucumbers recorded the largest price increase at 5.96 per cent, followed by tomatoes at 3.26 per cent, carrots at 2.59 per cent, and potatoes at 2.58 per cent. Over this period, vegetable prices increased 2.3 times faster than a year earlier.

The data indicate diverging price dynamics across categories, with lower producer prices linked to harvest volumes, while short-term consumer price movements continue to reflect seasonal factors and inflation trends.

Source: Oreanda-News