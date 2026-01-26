Odisha exports 1,050 kg of apple ber and gooseberries to Dubai

Farmers from the Nabarangpur and Khorda districts in India's Odisha state have completed their first export of fresh apple ber (Indian jujube) and Indian gooseberry (amla), marking a new step in farmer-led horticultural exports from the region.

A total of 1,050 kg of produce, comprising apple ber, Indian gooseberries, long bottle gourds, and jackfruit, was shipped from Odisha to Dubai. The consignment was dispatched via Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

The export was supported by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment, Government of Odisha, through the Promotion and Stabilization of Farmer-Producer Organizations project, implemented by Palladium. Within this framework, Villa Mart Pvt. Ltd. facilitated the export by working with Farmer-Producer Organisations and growers, while Palladium provided technical support for execution.

The Directorate of Horticulture, Government of Odisha, supported the process through coordination, technical guidance, and field-level assistance, covering steps from aggregation to final dispatch.

Indian gooseberry is traded internationally for its vitamin C content and use in fresh consumption and processing, while apple ber is marketed for its shelf life and suitability for export handling. According to officials involved, the shipment responds to overseas demand for fresh produce and is intended to support improved price realization for participating farmers.

Inspector of PQMS Kunja Bihari Mishra, who was present during the export along with Assistant Horticulture Officer Debashish Martha, said, "This export reflects the collective efforts of the Department, Farmer-Producer Organisations, and market partners in strengthening Odisha's agri-export ecosystem. Such initiatives not only enable farmers to access international markets but also lay the foundation for scaling up similar exports in the coming period, with a focus on quality, compliance, and farmer income enhancement."

Officials from the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment, the Directorate of Horticulture, and representatives from Villa Mart Pvt. Ltd. and Palladium attended the consignment dispatch, reflecting coordination across institutional and private-sector stakeholders involved in the export process.

