Turning fresh avocado waste into added value through oil extraction

The international avocado sector has grown very rapidly in recent years, pushing companies to develop increasingly precise solutions for optimising production processes. In this scenario, Amenduni Nicola Spa has consolidated itself as a global supplier for the mechanical extraction of avocado oil, both in its raw and extra virgin variants.

The Italian company, whose production plant is based in Puglia, has exported avocado oil extraction machines to more than 14 countries, focusing on the ability to customise the machines according to the different types of fruit processed, so as to ensure high performance and optimal yield of the final product.

© Amenduni Nicola Spa"Amenduni is able to supply lines for the extraction of extra virgin or raw avocado oil. Technological flexibility is combined with the need to respond extremely quickly to the dynamics of the production markets. The speed of delivery and assembly of plants is a critical factor for us, especially in geographical areas such as Peru or Kenya. In these territories, the early start of harvesting operations and the shortened time window for the production of high-quality oil require timely management of the processing capacity. Our task is to ensure quick and timely delivery and installation of the machines," explain the company's representatives, Aldo Pesce and Riccardo Stillavati, pointing out that this approach is essential to support producers during seasonal peaks.

Operational efficiency also passes through an after-sales support system structured to minimize or significantly reduce downtime. In fact, the company has technical support and spare parts ready for use in most of the major manufacturing countries. This organisation allows industry professionals to focus on value creation, turning what was previously considered industrial waste into a significant economic resource.

The strategic vision for 2026 includes an active presence in the main international hubs of the fruit and vegetable sector, from Tanzania to trade fairs such as Gulfood in Dubai and Fruit Logistica in Berlin. The central role of avocado oil as a tool for increasing the margins of companies operating in the fresh market will be reaffirmed at these events. "Avocado oil is becoming a leading solution in these difficult times to add value to the waste of the fresh avocado industry, promoting the adoption of Italian-made technological solutions to simultaneously improve extraction quality and overall process efficiency."

For more information:

Amenduni Spa

Via delle Mimose, 3

70026 Modugno BA - Italy

+39 080 531 4910

[email protected]

[email protected]

amenduni.it