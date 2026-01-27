"Mushrooms packed in the nutrient medium they were grown on"

A newcomer to this year's Fruit Logistica, packaging company Compack will make its first appearance in Berlin, where it will present its new sustainable packaging solution to an international audience. With this, can it compete with the well-known blue container? "Our goal is not necessarily to compete with traditional plastic containers, but the world is changing, and companies can adapt. We offer them an opportunity to move in a new direction," says Marie-Elise Cannie of Compack.

© Compack

The company is an offshoot of the mushroom producer Archi-Duc, which has been growing mushrooms in Lievegem, Flanders, for generations. "It is a true family business, started years ago by my grandparents and parents. Eventually, a while ago, I also joined the company as the third generation," Marie-Elise explains. "From our activities, the packaging project also emerged. In the mushroom sector, plastic packaging has always been used extensively, while large surpluses of mushroom substrate remain. Growers often have to pay a lot to dispose of these waste streams. We asked ourselves whether we could turn this problem into a solution."

World is ready for it

And that is how it started. "Two years ago, the company was officially established, but the idea had existed for much longer. A few years ago, we began experimenting with processing mushroom substrate into a specific form and investigated whether it could be used to make packaging. That proved possible, but it was a complex process that took several years. At that time, however, the world was not yet ready for such a major step toward sustainable packaging. Many alternatives already existed, but residual streams often remained unused."

"Partly because of increasingly strict legislation around plastic, we can now bring our ideas into reality. Because we are literally at the source, we wanted to create something that genuinely makes a difference. To achieve this, we carried out research and collaborated with Pack4Food. In this way, we managed to turn a residual stream into a useful product that is in high demand within the mushroom sector and beyond, and which is now ready for the market."

Compatible with existing top-seal systems

The result is packaging made from residual flows of mushroom substrate. "Partly due to the presence of mycelium, the packaging is highly water-resistant. This allows the material to be processed into sturdy packaging. For now, we use it for our own mushrooms, but the concept is broadly applicable and could also be used in the future for other vegetables such as berries, tomatoes, and grapes, as well as for non-food products. The packaging is food-safe, fully recyclable, compostable, and compliant with European legislation."

© Compack

This also meant ensuring the smoothest possible transition for growers, trade, and retail. "An important aspect of the development was that the transition had to be easy. Our boxes are compatible with existing top-seal systems, so no investment in new machinery is required. This makes the move to sustainable packaging much easier for growers, traders, and retailers."

Marie-Elise points out that there is a clear need for this type of solution. "Demand for sustainable packaging is growing, while dealing with residual streams remains a challenge. European regulations will only accelerate this process, and we are ready for it. In terms of price, we have tried to keep it broadly comparable to plastic and cardboard. This was an important factor during development, as price is decisive for many companies. At the same time, our product has the advantage of using residual streams, which partly offsets the cost and strengthens the sustainability story."

Fruit Logistica

The first presentation of this project will take place at Fruit Logistica. "We will not only present our mushroom company, but also our new packaging. At the fair, we also want to explore international opportunities. Our product has international appeal because it uses residual streams, is produced entirely in Europe, and is completely PFAS-free. It is natural, healthy packaging, which is becoming increasingly important for companies that value sustainability. The story is actually very simple and at the same time special: mushrooms packed in the nutrient soil they grew on," Marie-Elise concludes.

Compack can be found at the upcoming Fruit Logistica in hall 27, stand A-40. The company is among the nominees for the Fruit Logistica Innovation Award.

For more information:

Marie-Elise Cannie

Compack

Kruipuit 58

9991 Adegem, Belgium

[email protected]

www.compack.be