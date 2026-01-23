"Egyptian garlic yields may be slightly lower than usual"

Acreage for the cultivation of garlic has grown quite a bit, but weather conditions have still caused this year's harvest to potentially be lower than last year, says Amro Yassin of Egyptian produce exporter Stars of Export: "For the Egyptian garlic acreage this year, there has been a 25 to 30 per cent increase in cultivated areas compared to last year. However, yields may be slightly lower than usual, due to unusual weather conditions and Egypt's exposure to a strong cold wave, which has affected both productivity and the speed at which the garlic can be harvested."

© Stars of Export

As sizes at this stage of the season are still rather small, demand has not reached its full potential just yet, Yassin explains. "Current demand for Egyptian green garlic has kicked off, but it remains limited. This is mainly due to the availability of Dutch green garlic in the markets, in addition to the relatively small size of the Egyptian garlic at this early stage of the season, which also impacts demand."

© Stars of Export

According to Yassin, Stars of Export, once demand really gets going, prices could become a bit higher than they are now: "Gaining access to new markets remains part of our core strategy. We continuously aim to open new markets and expand our global presence, while maintaining a strong focus on quality and size to support demand from our key customers. Prices are expected to increase as demand for Egyptian garlic rises and Dutch supplies are gradually depleted from the market."

© Stars of Export

Overall, there's still quite a bit of uncertainty surrounding the season, but the exporter is optimistic. "It's still too early to make definitive statements about price expectations right now, until actual demand for Egyptian garlic becomes clearer, Dutch supply is fully exhausted, and customer requirements are confirmed. However, compared to last season, we expect prices to remain broadly similar, despite higher air freight costs. As for the season outlook, we're optimistic and expect demand to start increasing from February, and we hope it will be a good season," Yassin concludes.

© Stars of Export

Stars of Export will be exhibiting at Fruit Logistica. You can find their booth in Hall 22, stand A-71.

