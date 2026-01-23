New export season for carrots to North America gets underway

BDA/Dorot Farm has launched its new export season of fresh and sweet carrots for the North American market. The new crop features the company's jumbo carrots and cello carrots, now shipping to retail chains, foodservice distributors, and fresh-cut processors across the United States and Canada.

© Dorot Farms

Ami Ben-Dror in the field.

"The demand for our fresh and sweet carrots continues to grow throughout North America. We are fully prepared to support our customers with strong quality, premium flavor, and reliable supply." said Ami Ben-Dror, CEO of BDA/Dorot Farm. "Our new crop looks excellent, and we are very pleased with the field conditions this season."

© Dorot Farms

The company exports jumbo carrots and also grows California baby carrots year-round.

In addition to exporting jumbo carrots, the company also grows California baby carrots year-round to meet customer demand across multiple segments including retail and foodservice. This combination strengthens its position as a year-round carrot supplier, offering a fully integrated program with consistency, quality, and service.

© Dorot Farms

A look at the company's 5 lb. cello bag.

The company supplies premium fresh and sweet carrots in a wide range of packing formats including 1lb, 2lb, 3lb, and 5lb cello bags, as well as jumbo bulk 25lb and 50lb bags for foodservice and processing.

For more information:

Ami Ben-Dror

BDA/Dorot Farm

Tel: +1 (516) 882-2018

[email protected]

www.dorotfarm.com