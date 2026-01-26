"Prospects are looking much better on the ginger market after a challenging time, quality-wise"

Things have been rough on the ginger market. "The old Chinese crop was too old; the new one, still too young. That made supplying high-quality ginger very challenging, which put a lot of pressure on prices. For about six weeks, the selling price was lower than the import price," says Sophie Ye of KX Food in Belgium.

"Everyone faces the same situation. We, though, expect optimal-quality ginger to arrive from China from the second week in February. That's great, because we're still in the peak season. Demand for ginger usually increases in November and December, but demand should remain good until March."

According to Sophie, that means things are a go for the European ginger market. "Ginger has become commonplace, and organic ginger sales have risen sharply in recent years. We've made great strides in the last two years, supplying large supermarkets in Spain and Germany directly," she concludes.

© KX Food

This year, KX Food will be an exhibitor at Fruit Logistica in Berlin for the first time. You can visit them from February 4 - 6 in Hall 27, Stand C42.

