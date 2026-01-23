"Machine detects rot, spoilage, and cracked berries"

PackXpert, part of the Kivits Logistic Group, has grape packing as its core business. The Waalwijk-based company aims to deliver the same level of quality every day. "The GearStation helps us achieve that," says Nathan Mostert of PackXpert. "The machine is a strong tool for gaining an edge with our customers."

© Gearbox Innovations B.V.

The GearStation has been operating at PackXpert for a year and a half now, much to Mostert's satisfaction. "We can guarantee consistent quality for our customers. The machine is capable of detecting rot, spoilage, or cracked berries, situations where the human eye can sometimes fall short. The system becomes more intelligent with each passing season. By collecting examples throughout the year, we can continue training the algorithm and further improve its performance. The more trays of grapes that pass through the machine, the better the system functions. It simply takes attention and time."

PackXpert uses the GearStation specifically for grapes packed in 500-gram trays. The grapes are supplied by growers from various countries, with each batch assessed by an independent inspector. "Grapes are a natural product," says Mostert. "A batch may look fine on the outside, but still contain quality issues that the GearStation can identify immediately. The machine helps us isolate those grapes. With the GearStation, we can deliver close to 100% perfect quality with minimal labour input."

© Gearbox Innovations B.V.

Continuous improvement

According to Mostert, a great deal of effort has gone into training the GearStation with the collected data. Multiple images are taken of every scale that passes through the machine. Gearbox then uses this information to further improve the GearStation, which he describes as a continuous process. "All data is available in real time via a PowerBI dashboard, giving us ongoing insight into product quality. This enables us to manage daily operations much more effectively. After each sorted batch, we can retrieve the data to substantiate costs with our customer. In addition, the system provides a clear picture of a batch's quality, whether it meets expectations or not. We also share this data with the customer, who can in turn pass it on to their growers if needed."

© Gearbox Innovations B.V.

Nathan Mostert is highly satisfied with his cooperation with Gearbox. The level of service meets expectations, he says. "If an issue arises, Gearbox staff can log into the GearStation remotely, and response times are very fast. Even a message via app is often answered within 10 minutes. I feel Gearbox takes its customers very seriously. I have nothing but positive feedback."

Automation remains a key focus for PackXpert, Mostert concludes. "Automation and digitalisation allow us to manage based on facts rather than feelings."

For more information:

Ab van Staalduinen

Gearbox

Nollaantje 42C

2672 BW Maasdijk

+31 (0) 174 295714

[email protected]

www.gearboxinnovations.com