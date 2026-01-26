UK based CN Seeds expands with John Benfield

CN Seeds has appointed John Benfield as Technical Sales Representative and Account Manager, strengthening the commercial team as the business aims for a strong trajectory into 2026.

John will cover the South of England and the West of the EU, bringing with him a valuable blend of commercial and technical expertise from across UK horticulture and agronomy. His career includes senior leadership roles at Vitacress Herbs and Langmead Farms, delivering year-round UK-grown crops, improving operational performance, and partnering closely with customers on sustainability, crop performance, and innovation. He has a proven ability to work effectively within teams, lead complex projects, and support business growth through practical, data-led decision-making.

© CN Seeds LtdJohn Benfield

In his role at CN Seeds, John will focus on building and developing strong customer relationships across his territory, providing clear and reliable technical support alongside effective account management, and working closely with the wider commercial and technical teams to identify opportunities and turn them into tangible results.

John said, "I'm excited to join CN Seeds and contribute to the next phase of its growth. The business has a strong customer-focused approach and a clear commitment to technical excellence. I'm looking forward to working with customers across the UK and EU to deliver practical solutions, add value, and build long-term partnerships."

© CN Seeds Ltd

Ian Botes, Commercial Director at CN Seeds, added, "We're delighted to welcome John to the team. As CN Seeds continues to grow, we're focused on hiring strong candidates who combine technical credibility with a commercial mindset. John's experience and approach will be a real asset as we strengthen customer partnerships and deliver on our ambitions for 2026 and beyond."