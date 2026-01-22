Jamaican vegetable prices fall as post-hurricane supply rebounds

According to the Jamaican government, vegetable prices across the island have declined following a recovery in crop output after Hurricane Melissa. Agriculture Minister Floyd Green said market data show price reductions ranging from 14 per cent to 77 per cent across most vegetable lines, reflecting increased availability.

Green linked the price movement to post-hurricane interventions and the response from farmers, which led to a rapid recovery in crop agriculture. He said several short-term vegetable crops are now available in large volumes despite the damage caused by the storm.

"Current data confirms that we have excess production in several crops, including cucumbers, lettuce, pak choi, and string beans," Green said during a press briefing at the ministry's headquarters.

Field reports indicate surpluses in multiple parishes. Clarendon is recording supplies of sweet potatoes, sweet peppers, cucumbers, and lettuce. St Elizabeth is reporting yellow squash, cauliflower, cucumbers, string beans, zucchini, lettuce, and pak choi. Manchester has good supplies of carrots, cucumbers, lettuce, pak choi, and string beans, while Westmoreland is seeing zucchini, cucumbers, lettuce, and pak choi. St Ann is reporting string beans, lettuce, and pak choi, and St Thomas has increased cucumber volumes.

The minister said the increased supply has translated into lower prices for consumers. At the same time, he noted that the pace of recovery has resulted in temporary surpluses in crops typically supplied to the hotel and hospitality sector.

"In St Elizabeth, farmers have reported slow movement for yellow squash, cauliflower, zucchini, and romaine lettuce. These crops are produced primarily for the hotel and hospitality sector, and current uptake levels remain uneven as the sector continues its own recovery following Hurricane Melissa," Green said.

Data shared by the ministry shows mixed absorption rates from hotels. "String beans are experiencing average hotel uptake of approximately 30 per cent, zucchini 75 per cent, squash 80 per cent, cucumbers 60 per cent, and lettuce 60 per cent," he added.

Green also highlighted supply chain limitations. "We already know that there is limited cold-storage capacity, but that has been further reduced by the loss of electricity to some of our main purveyors, which have significantly constrained the ability to redirect surplus produce to alternative markets, especially during peak harvest periods," he said.

To address the situation, the ministry is implementing measures including targeted farmers' markets to expand direct sales, agro-processing partnerships to absorb surplus volumes, a buy-back programme under finalisation, and expanded cold storage capacity through new and upgraded facilities.

