Avocado 48–60 counts trade at higher prices

Seasonal shifts are changing the mix of commodities shaping the current North American produce trade, with asparagus added this week as additional growing regions enter shipping programs. The commodity focus will continue to be reviewed to reflect current conditions affecting perishables.

Asparagus

Peruvian asparagus arrivals through Southern California ports are expected to slow, with trading described as fairly slow and prices slightly lower across most sizes. Jumbo bunched green asparagus is mostly trading between US$30.85 and US$31.85 per 11-pound carton, while large and standard sizes range lower. White asparagus is mostly US$30.75–31.85. In contrast, movement from Mexico through Calexico, California, and San Luis, Arizona, is expected to increase, although cold temperatures are delaying crop development. The first Mexican F.O.B. report is expected in the week of February 1.

Avocados

Movement from Mexico via Texas is increasing. Trading is fairly active, particularly on 48–60 counts at lower prices, while 70–84 counts are active at higher levels. Hass prices on 32–60 counts are trending lower, smaller sizes are higher, and organic prices are largely unchanged.

Blueberries

Peruvian blueberry imports through East Coast ports are declining seasonally, with trading fairly active and organic prices slightly lower. Chilean blueberry arrivals through Philadelphia are rising, with prices steady and quality generally good. Mexican blueberry volumes are also increasing through multiple border crossings, though prices are higher and quality remains variable.

Cucumbers

Mexican cucumber shipments through Nogales are increasing, with moderate trading and higher prices. Quality is variable. Texas crossings show steady movement, with prices much higher than earlier in the week. Quality from Texas remains generally good.

Green bell peppers

Supplies from Mexico through Nogales are rising, with active trading. Prices are unchanged on larger sizes but higher on smaller grades. Florida supplies remain fairly light, with prices higher and trading active.

Strawberries

Strawberry volumes from Mexico and Florida are largely steady to increasing, with prices higher across most regions. California districts, including Oxnard and Santa Maria, are seeing increased movement, moderate trading, and slightly higher to higher prices. Organic strawberries continue to show a wide price range.

Tomatoes

Tomato movement from Mexico through Texas is easing slightly, with prices edging higher. Nogales volumes are increasing, with prices moving higher and quality variable. Florida shipments remain steady, with active trading and stable quality.

Overall, trading remains mixed across commodities, with winter weather and seasonal transitions influencing supply, pricing, and quality conditions across North American production and import regions.

