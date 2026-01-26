"We offer a package that appeals to growers looking to diversify their varieties"

Present for the third time as an exhibitor at SIVAL, Sofruileg has drawn up a very positive assessment of the 2026 edition in Angers. For the company specialized in varietal innovation, the event fully met its objectives, both in terms of visibility and producer contacts. It was a success that reinforces its strategy, and naturally paves the way for an equally strategic presence at Fruit Logistica, in Berlin, in a few weeks' time.

© SOFRUILEG

A SIVAL rich in exchanges and diversification projects

"It was a really good event for us. Our two objectives were fully achieved," explains Anne-Laure Mongis. The first was to exhibit and promote two new kiwi varieties: Haewon, a green-fleshed fruit, and Haegeum, a yellow kiwi. The second was to raise awareness of Sofruileg's business and its position in varietal innovation. "We had a lot of interesting contacts, particularly with growers in the northwest of France involved in diversification, with kiwi projects already well advanced in some cases. This year's SIVAL showed us once again that there is real interest in varietal innovation among growers."

Commercially and technically interesting varieties

These two new kiwi varieties are very appealing because, according to Jean-Pierre Caruel, they offer a number of commercial and technical advantages. "The trade show was also an opportunity for tastings. As always, we received excellent feedback. These varieties are very popular for their sweet flavor. They are very much in line with consumer trends, which increasingly tend towards sweeter fruit."

The Haegeum variety, "recognizable by its intense, shiny yellow flesh, has a highly aromatic flavor, very sweet, with particularly juicy flesh. Its taste profile makes it a premium kiwi, appreciated for its rich flavor and consistent quality. The fruit has a generous size (around 100g), a shiny brown skin, and excellent post-harvest behavior, with a shelf-life of 120 to 150 days in a normal atmosphere. Its excellent storage qualities, combined with late ripening, make Haegeum a key variety for securing the supply of yellow kiwis in the northern hemisphere between January and May." As for Haewon, the variety stands out for its "bright green, very sweet, juicy and aromatic flesh, offering an attractive tasting experience accessible to the widest possible range of consumers."

© SOFRUILEG Haegeum and Haewon

From a technical point of view, these new varieties are also said to perform very well, with good yield potential, good behavior in the face of sanitary pressures, and an interesting positioning in terms of calendar. "Haewon is an early variety, which can be harvested around 30 days before Hayward kiwis - the benchmark in southwestern France -, while maintaining a comparable flowering and bud-break calendar. This earliness is a strategic advantage for opening the green kiwi season without the risk of autumn frost. With Haewon to open the green kiwi season and Haegeum to secure the supply of yellow kiwis from January to May, these two varieties form a continuous supply strategy tailored to the expectations of the European market.

In the current economic climate, these characteristics, coupled with Sofruileg's technical support, are appealing to growers looking for solid, secure alternatives. "It is a real package we are offering: varieties with strong commercial and technical potential, combined with solid technical support. This is particularly reassuring for growers investing in a new species."

© SOFRUILEG

Fruit Logistica: a European boost for yellow kiwis

Building on this momentum, Sofruileg is now turning its attention to Fruit Logistica, with clearly stated ambitions. "Berlin will give us more of a European and international dimension. It is a key step in our development strategy." The aim is twofold: to continue the contacts initiated in France and to strengthen partnerships on a European scale, particularly in Portugal, Spain, Italy, and Greece.

While both varieties will be promoted, particular emphasis will be placed on the Haegeum yellow kiwi, whose positioning is perfectly in line with market trends. "Demand is clearly moving towards sweeter varieties like yellow kiwis. However, green kiwis still have a place, because consumers are still looking for good varieties of green kiwis. In short, the two are highly complementary. The aim is to plant 1,000 hectares of Haegeum yellow kiwis in the next five years in the five target countries (France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Greece). Fruit Logistica is therefore a key milestone, following on from the Haegeum Day organized last September. "Our aim is to strengthen and expand our network of partners. This variety has everything we need to achieve these ambitious goals."

For more information:

Anne-Laure Mongis/Jean-Pierre Caruel

Sofruileg

www.sofruileg.com