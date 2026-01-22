Peruvian pomegranate exports increased by 39% last year

In 2025, Peruvian pomegranate exports increased significantly in both value and volume from the previous year, driven by greater product availability and strong demand in major European and North American markets.

In 2025, exports reached $120.0 million, a 39% increase from $86.1 million in 2024. Simultaneously, export volume grew to 42,452 tons, up 39% from the previous year's 30,546 tons. This overall success indicates a longer season and a stronger position in the international market.

The average price remained steady at $2.83 per kilogram in 2025, slightly higher than the $2.82 per kilogram recorded the previous year. However, the monthly trends showed occasional price spikes toward the end of the season, which coincided with lower volumes. Most shipments occurred in the first half of the year, with prices closer to historical levels.

In 2025, the Netherlands once again led as the top destination, with purchases totaling $60.9 million, a 35% increase from the previous year, and continued to serve as a redistribution hub for other European countries. The United States ranked second, importing $24.5 million, a 48% rise, and recorded some of the year's highest average prices. It was followed by the United Kingdom with $8.9 million (+8%), Russia with $7.0 million (+68%), and Canada with $5.9 million (+36%), indicating widespread growth among the major destinations.

Fresh pomegranate remained the main export, representing 87% of the total value with sales of $104.6 million. Arils gained importance, reaching $14.8 million or 12% of the export value, securing their spot as the highest-value segment with an average price of about $7.93 per kilogram, well above the overall average. Frozen pomegranate accounted for a small share, totaling $0.5 million or 0.4% of the total, emphasizing the dominance of fresh produce in the export basket.

