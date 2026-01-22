Guatemala aims to expedite opening the U.S. market to its avocados

A Guatemalan public-private delegation began a three-day working visit to Washington, D.C., United States, to advance the opening of the U.S. market for Guatemalan avocados. This effort is part of a broader agenda to enhance the economic competitiveness of both nations.

The delegation consists of Guatemalan government officials, including representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Agriculture, Livestock, and Food, and the technical team of the Ministry of Economy, as well as private-sector members from the National Association of Avocado Producers. This agenda continues the technical and regulatory actions needed to ensure safe, reliable, and mutually beneficial trade.

A key part of the tour involves meeting with the U.S. Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to discuss the sanitary and phytosanitary requirements for importing Guatemalan avocados. Additionally, the delegation will meet with the Department of State, the Department of Commerce, and members of Congress to highlight the importance of reliable and close partners for supplying the U.S. market.

The mission underscores the importance of collaborating with strategic partners, stressing the need for close coordination between the public and private sectors to maintain high sanitary and regulatory standards.

Allowing Guatemalan products into the U.S. market boosts supply chains, reduces external risks, and builds a bilateral relationship based on trust, shared prosperity, and economic resilience. This process creates jobs and helps decrease irregular migration.

Through these efforts, Guatemala reaffirms its role as a strategic partner of the U.S., both politically and commercially.

For more information:

Guatemalan Ministry of Foreign Affairs

www.minex.gob.gt