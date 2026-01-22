“Let’s talk about reliable and precise blueberry weighing in Berlin”

More and more clients have made the jump to the G3 Evolution blueberry filler, a machine that will also be showcased during Fruit Logistica, says Maciej Chmielewski from Milbor PMC: "The group of companies that decided to work with the latest blueberry filler by A&B Packing Equipment grows steadily. Packing companies from Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, Morocco, and Belgium already have upgraded their packing process, thanks to G3 Evolution. We're happy to announce we'll also be showcasing the G3 Evolution during Fruit Logistica this year."

Chmielewski states that being overweight can result in losses of tens of thousands of euros every season. "In the fruit industry, small details can have a large financial impact. Talking about blueberries, even one-to-two grams of overweight per punnet may seem insignificant, but at scale it translates into substantial losses. Many packing houses give away tons of blueberries each season, simply because their weighing technology is not accurate enough. The G3 Evolution blueberry filler was designed to tackle this overfilling issue. This is important as overweight reduces the number of punnets produced from each ton of blueberries, directly lowering revenue, while costs remain unchanged."

"According to our analyses, a difference of just a few grams per punnet can mean losses of tens of thousands of euros per season," Chmielewski continues. "The G3 Evolution delivers an average overweight that is below 2 grams per punnet. When combined with the e-weights system, overweight can be reduced even further, to as little as 0.2 to 0.5 grams per batch. At the same time, the system effectively prevents underweight, minimizing the risk of retailer claims and rejected shipments."

Performance speed is also an important aspect of the G3 Evolution, Chmielewski emphasizes. "But top accuracy is not the only reason why our clients have decided to switch to the G3. Another reason is its high-speed performance. For example, in its 16-scale version, G3 Evolution can pack up to 250 punnets per minute, of the 125 g format, making it the fastest machine in its class for small fruits, such as blueberries or cherries. Features like part-cycle operation allow the machine to work efficiently with uneven product feed, while an optional automatic denester further reduces labour needs."

Chmielewski emphasizes that this machine is a solution for many kinds of fruits: "The G3 Evolution handles a wide range of products, including blueberries, cherries, cranberries, plums, tomatoes, mushrooms, nuts, and even frozen fruit. The machine is compatible with multiple packaging formats, from clamshells and top-seal containers to cups, bags, boxes, and paper or pulp packaging, making it easy to integrate into existing packing lines and adapt to future market demands."

"Milbor PMC and A&B Packing Equipment will be exhibiting during Fruit Logistica. You can find their booth in Hall 2.1, stand C-31, so the event's participants can see, touch, and understand how the G3 blueberry filler works in practice. If you are planning to visit Milbor PMC's stand, feel free to book a meeting with me using the details given below. Let's talk about reliable and precise blueberry weighing in Berlin!" summarizes Chmielewski.

