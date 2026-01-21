'Rather calm' period for Greek kiwifruit season

There's been a higher yield for Greek kiwis this season, despite the downwards trend of lower harvests due to weather conditions, says Christina Manossis, general manager for Greek kiwi exporter Zeus: "We've harvested slightly higher volumes of kiwifruit compared to the previous season. Climate change over the past years has greatly affected kiwifruit yields, which has resulted in growers harvesting lower volumes overall. The current market is not very thirsty for kiwifruit so far. It's been a rather calm period, I must say. However, we expect conditions to change in the coming weeks, driven by colder weather and the winter influenza season."

Traditionally, Zeus is very attached to the United Kingdom retail market, but Manossis sees ample opportunities overseas as well. "The UK is and will remain a market asset for us to invest more and more in our partnerships. However, we're also investing more in overseas markets, such as Latin America, in light of the Mercosur agreement, as well as the Far Eastern markets, with our yellow kiwi varieties in mind."

According to Manossis, geopolitical instability and climate change are the hardest challenges to face: "I regret to say that these are challenges that we must deal with in the long term. I believe we're at an important crossroads, where we have to redefine our business orientation. For one, we need to define what to grow in the coming years, which would align with climate change and environmental responsibility. On the other hand, it has become increasingly critical to diversify across markets as current geopolitical circumstances remind us that markets remain unpredictable, and depending on any single market can be risky."

Dealing with these challenges isn't exactly new to the Greek exporter. "Zeus has been working on these two challenges for many years now. Growing new varieties of kiwifruit, table grapes, and apricots has provided our growers with sustainable solutions while keeping agricultural activity alive. Furthermore, our focus on opening new markets around the globe has been a core strategy that has made us less vulnerable in the difficult times our world is facing," Manossis concludes.

Zeus will be exhibiting during Fruit Logistica. You can find their stand in Hall 8.2, booth B-40.

