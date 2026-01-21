Lower yields but stable volumes expected for Kenya's green skin avocados

The first avocados of the upcoming season from Kenya are expected to arrive in mid-February, starting with the green-skinned varieties. The season has been marked by adverse weather conditions that have led to lower yields, according to Allan Njoroge, general manager of Danka Investments.

The producer describes difficult production conditions this season: "Less rainfall than usual and strong sunshine have resulted in lower yields compared to last season. On our farms, the yield drop is around 20%, but we are pleased to see that the sizes are generally large. The early season for green skin varieties is undoubtedly impacted, but we hope for an improvement in the weather and enough rain in early February, thus saving the Hass variety season."

Despite lower yields, forecast volumes will remain consistent and will not fall below last season's levels, thanks to the increase in acreage recorded over recent years, according to Njoroge.

Traditionally, Kenya's green skin varieties, which account for 30% of production against 70% for Hass avocados, are destined for Gulf countries. However, last season saw an expansion of the market. Njoroge says, "We are counting on our markets in Qatar and the UAE, which are the primary markets for Kenyan avocados. Last season, we also exported a lot of avocados to Turkey and opened up other markets such as Iraq, India, and Singapore. We hope to continue this momentum this season and that last season's shift will be permanent."

Kenyan growers are particularly anxious about the return to normal shipping operations in the Red Sea. Njoroge explains, "We are waiting for updates from shipping companies on the situation expected in February. That will determine the fate of the season. We will either be able to regain access to the European market, or we will have to focus on the Gulf market and the local avocado processing industry."

