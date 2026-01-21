Peru’s mango season is peaking

This time of year, the U.S. market mainly depends on offshore mangos to satisfy demand. Ecuador winded down at the end of December and Peru is now the only South American country shipping to the U.S., bringing in the Kent variety.

Lower supply

Peru's mango season ramped up slowly due to unusual weather patterns. So far, the country has shipped about eight million boxes of mangos this season, but shipping volumes are peaking now, and Peru currently ships about two million boxes weekly. All in all, Peru is expected to ship 22 million boxes this year, down from 29.3 million boxes last season.

"Despite the lower supply from Peru this season, we've been able to get a good flow going," says Cindy Schwing with Splendid by Porvenir. Supply has been coming in steadily, both into Miami as well as Los Angeles. The Kent variety has been holding up very well and with Peru's shipments peaking, there is more room for promotions. "The partnerships with growers in Peru are working out very well this season and retailers have been welcoming Kent mangos with open arms," Schwing commented.

Mexico is starting up

While Peru currently ships over two million boxes per week, Mexico is starting up in a small way with Ataulfo mangos. According to a report from the National Mango Board, by January 15 Mexico had shipped 173,228 boxes so far this season. The report mentioned that this fruit is all irradiated. That will change as packing houses become certified for the season and since the report was published last week, certified Ataulfo mangos have already crossed the border. For Splendid by Porvenir, imports from Mexico are also gradually starting up from Chiapas in Southern Mexico.

For more information:

Cindy Schwing

Splendid by Porvenir LLC

Tel: (+1) 956-793-6493

[email protected]

www.splendidbyporvenir.com