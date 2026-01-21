"Higher prices have encouraged early harvesting for pomegranates"

It's a year of celebrations for Sam Agri, as the company has been operating for a quarter of a decade now, says GVK Naidu, managing director of the integrated Indian fresh-cut produce supplier, processor and exporter: "As Sam Agri Group completes 25 years in the global fresh produce industry, we're strengthening our position as a horticulture powerhouse from India, with a clear focus on European markets for fresh-cut and value-added fruit products. Established in 2000, we've evolved into a fully integrated horticulture group, spanning farming, high-care processing, value addition, and international distribution. Over the years, we've built a strong reputation for consistency, food safety, and long-term partnerships, particularly across demanding export destinations."

According to Naidu, a defining milestone in Sam Agri's journey was the establishment of India's first high-care facility for exporting pomegranate arils. For the current season, there are several challenges to deal with. "Europe remains a strategic market for us, especially for pomegranate arils and fresh-cut products, where buyers demand uniform quality, traceability, and reliable year-round supply. Availability of pomegranates suitable for aril extraction remains tight this season due to an extended monsoon, which reduced arrivals and affected fruit development. Higher prices have encouraged early harvesting, limiting the availability of fruit that meets aril-processing requirements."

"We work predominantly with single-variety Bhagwa pomegranates, valued for their soft seeds, dark red colour and balanced sweetness, supporting consistent taste and shelf life for European retail and foodservice programs," Naidu continues. "Today, we supply customers across key European markets, alongside the United States and the Middle East."

Demand for pomegranate arils continues to show steady growth, led primarily by the European market, Naidu states. "The availability of consistent-quality Bhagwa pomegranate arils from India has helped build consumer confidence and expand the category across European retail and foodservice channels. Fruit prices are currently 30–40% higher compared to last season, driven by lower arrivals, weather-related supply constraints, and strong domestic demand. Elevated prices have also prompted early harvesting, further tightening availability for aril processing. Early-harvested fruit is typically 20–30% smaller in size, which affects aril yield, colour, and uniformity, making it more challenging to achieve export-grade aril quality."

During the past years, Sam Agri has also had a focus on importing and distributing exotic fruits to the Indian domestic market. Naidu emphasizes: "Alongside exports, we've built India's largest exotic fruit distribution business, operating through four central hubs and thirteen distribution centers across India. This nationwide network of services organizes retail and major urban markets, ensuring efficient cold-chain movement and rapid market access. Our domestic platform imports and distributes premium exotic fruits, positioning us as a two-way global partner, connecting international brands with the Indian market, while supporting Indian horticulture exports abroad."

Some of the products that Sam Agri has added to its portfolio are avocados and blueberries. "Strategic partnerships are central to Sam Agri's growth strategy. A joint venture with global avocado leader Westfalia Fruit focuses on Hass avocado cultivation in India as well as long-term market development, aimed at building a sustainable domestic avocado category. In addition, a joint venture currently under development in blueberries is targeted at expanding the Indian blueberry market, reflecting our commitment to investing in emerging fruit categories," Naidu concludes.

Sam Agri will exhibit at Fruit Logistica Berlin. You can find their stand in Hall 5.2, booth C-21.

For more information:

GVK Naidu

Sam Agritech Limited

Email: [email protected]

www.samagri.com