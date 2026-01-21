Kicking off 2026 with winter round tomatoes

A new year is a time for fresh starts and to support consumers who want fresh, simple foods to begin healthier routines, Lipman Family Farms offers staples that are good from the ground up, like in-season round tomatoes.

As retailers move through their first quarter, the company sees round tomatoes continuing to play a central role in winter assortments to support displays, value-driven promotions and consumers returning to everyday meals created with fresh produce.

The new year is a time to lean into dependable items that perform week after week and make healthier eating easy for shoppers. With per-capita annual consumption of more than 19 pounds, tomatoes are routinely one of the first fresh produce items that customers seek out.

© Lipman Family Farms

"Starting the year fresh begins with familiar favorites that take the pressure off starting a healthier routine," said Elyse Lipman, CEO of Lipman Family Farms. "Round tomatoes are a popular weekly essential for meals, snacks, sauces, salads and more. Our focus is on delivering consistency as the season unfolds."

The company's round tomato season is going strong in Florida, with production currently shifting from Labelle to its Naples-area farms. These crops will carry the program through the rest of the winter season. Quality has been strong, and crops are expected to respond positively to warmer January temperature forecasts.

The company coordinates production across growing regions for an uninterrupted supply, so retailers and foodservice operators can plan promotions with a reliable round tomato program. Its focus on quality and consistency ensures vibrant, appetizing fruit with bright, juicy flavor.

Retailers and foodservice operators who want to plan the year with a dependable round tomato program can contact their company sales representative.

For more information:

Morgan Stuckert

Lipman Family Farms

Tel: +1 (239) 641-0088

[email protected]

www.LipmanFamilyFarms.com