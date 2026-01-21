Paraguay starts pitahaya exports

After meeting all phytosanitary requirements for the Uruguayan market, Paraguay exported its first 567 kilograms of pitahaya (Hylocereus undatus). The fruit came from Guayayvi in the San Pedro department.

The cargo was exported by Misionero S.A., and its crops underwent control processes by institutional technicians to ensure product quality and safety. Additionally, a phytosanitary inspection was conducted at the Chaco'i Inspection Point Office beforehand.

© Senave

The National Service for Plant and Seed Quality and Health (Senave) supports the country's fruit production by implementing phytosanitary surveillance programs aimed at maintaining a healthy status that enables national agricultural products to access international markets.

The surveillance program for both existing and exotic fruit flies of economic significance is being carried out on the pitahaya farm. This involves prospecting activities and setting traps in the crops.

For more information: www.senave.gov.py