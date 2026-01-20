Pomegranate processing systems expanded with sorting and HPP

As the global pomegranate market develops in response to demand for fresh and minimally processed products, Juran Technologies has outlined the next phase in the development of its Arilsystem processing line. Toward the end of 2025 and ahead of the first quarter of 2026, the company is updating existing Arilsystem users and potential partners on additions to its technological offering.

Building on the current Arilsystem platform, Juran Technologies plans to introduce two complementary processing solutions aimed at extending the pomegranate value chain. These additions focus on fresh-cut aril applications and juice processing.

The first development is an AI-based optical sorting system for pomegranate arils intended for the fresh-cut segment. The system uses high-resolution RGB cameras, with optional NIR functionality, combined with machine-learning software to analyse individual arils in real time. Sorting parameters include colour consistency, defects, foreign material, and size or shape variation, enabling automated classification at industrial throughputs.

The optical sorter is designed with controlled feeding, reduced drop heights, and dedicated conveyors to limit mechanical impact during handling. According to the company, the system can be integrated with Arilsystem separation, washing, and packaging lines and adjusted to different processing capacities.

The second addition is the introduction of high-pressure processing technology for pomegranate juice. The HPP pasteurisation system has been selected to align with the extraction capacity of the Arilsystem, allowing continuous flow from aril extraction to juice processing. As a non-thermal method, HPP is used to extend shelf life while maintaining product characteristics without the use of preservatives.

Juran Technologies states that the system is intended to retain antioxidants, polyphenols, and vitamins, while supporting food safety requirements and clean-label positioning. The technology is positioned for use in premium juice production.

With these developments, Juran Technologies is offering an integrated workflow covering aril extraction, optical sorting, juice extraction, and HPP pasteurisation within a single processing line. The company indicates that the Arilsystem is being positioned as a broader processing platform rather than a standalone aril extraction unit, addressing multiple end markets within the global pomegranate sector.

