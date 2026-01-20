Record export of fruit and vegetables from New Zealand in 2025

New Zealand exported a record 1.65 million tonnes of fresh fruit and vegetables in the most recent reporting year. This highest-ever volume was driven entirely by kiwifruit exports, which reached approximately 926,000 tonnes, an increase of 17% compared with the previous record year. Apple exports also rose to 425,000 tonnes, higher than in the immediately preceding years, although volumes have been higher in the past.

South and East Asia were the most important destination regions for New Zealand's produce. For the first time, exports to these regions exceeded one million tonnes, accounting for just over 60% of total exports. The European Union was the second-largest destination, with more than 380,000 tonnes. While this was over 10% higher than the year before, exports to the EU have previously surpassed 400,000 tonnes.

Kiwifruit accounted for 56% of New Zealand's total fresh produce exports, followed by apples at 26%. Onions also contributed a notable share, while pumpkins played a smaller role. In addition, New Zealand exported 26,000 tonnes of avocados.

China surpasses Belgium as largest buyer

By individual country, China became New Zealand's largest export destination, overtaking Belgium. The analysis assumes that the EU market is largely served via Belgium as the main entry point. Exports to China were estimated at around 320,000 tonnes, nearly 30% more than the year before. Shipments to China have increased sharply over time, rising from 117,000 tonnes in 2017.

Exports to Belgium, representing EU destinations, amounted to just over 300,000 tonnes. Japan ranked third, with 210,000 tonnes, about 10% more than the previous year, although higher volumes have been recorded in the past.

Taiwan followed, with 120,000 tonnes, marking a record volume for that market. Other key destinations included South Korea, the United States, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom.

Belgium remains main market for kiwifruit

South and East Asia are also the most important regions for New Zealand kiwifruit. Approximately 495,000 tonnes were shipped to these markets, representing a 16% increase. Exports to the EU totalled just over 300,000 tonnes. Together, these two regions accounted for nearly 90% of total kiwifruit exports.

Belgium was the largest individual destination, with more than 300,000 tonnes. China ranked second with around 215,000 tonnes, about 25% more than in the previous year. Japan followed in third place with approximately 135,000 tonnes.

More than 70% of New Zealand's total kiwifruit exports now consist of gold varieties. This share exceeds 90% in shipments to China. For the EU market, the balance between gold and green varieties is close to equal.

Apple exports focused on Southeast Asia

Exports of New Zealand apples are heavily concentrated in South and East Asia, which together accounted for around three-quarters of total apple exports. China was the largest destination, followed by Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. The United Kingdom ranked next, with 25,000 tonnes, significantly less than in the previous year. Exports to the EU totalled just under 30,000 tonnes.

Gala is by far the most important apple variety exported by New Zealand, with 110,000 tonnes shipped. This was more than in the two preceding years, but lower than volumes seen earlier. Around 70% of Gala exports are destined for South and East Asia.

Envy is the second-largest export variety by volume. Exports of this variety were slightly lower than the year before, totalling around 50,000 tonnes. Nearly 80% of Envy apples were shipped to South and East Asian markets.

Apple exports from New Zealand to the EU have declined sharply in recent years. In 2021, exports to EU countries amounted to 65,000 tonnes. In the most recent year, as in the year before, volumes were just under 30,000 tonnes. Pink Lady and Braeburn are the main varieties supplied to the EU, followed by Gala and Jazz.

