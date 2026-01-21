Professionals of the Rwandan avocado sector are banking on a breakthrough next season, as progress made in recent years in opening up new markets has been slowed by the crisis in the Red Sea, and improvements in logistics are expected to increase export volumes. This is according to Patrick Mazimpaka of Kumwe Green Farms.

© Kumwe Green Farms

The grower says: "Until now, we had to deal with very high logistics costs to export our avocados by air. Shipments by sea only get to Dubai during the high season. Despite this, our avocados are very competitive in the Middle Eastern market and arrive in excellent condition. With improved logistics, reduced transit times, and increased shipments by sea, the outlook for the avocado industry in Rwanda can only improve, and we hope to see this begin as early as next season."

Mazimpaka is particularly optimistic about access to the European market soon. He says, "The European market is constantly and rapidly changing. I think we have a lot to offer to European buyers once the logistics are sorted out. The supply of avocados from Rwanda is a guarantee of quality because we have integrated operations. For example, at Kumwe Green Farms, we grow 80% of our exports ourselves. This allows for good value and risk avoidance. Add to that a high-quality harvest, and you have a successful supply for European buyers."

"We also have other decisive advantages that guarantee the sustainability of our supply: abundant water resources, available skilled labor, exemplary farming operations, and swift execution. We have moved up a gear in terms of obtaining certification for our farms, and with improved logistics conditions, shorter transit times, and more exports by sea, I believe we are close to picking up export volumes as early as next season," the grower continues his plea.

© Kumwe Green Farms

Rwanda's commitment to the avocado industry is unequivocal, according to Mazimpaca. He says, "We will continue to focus on avocados, specifically the Hass variety. There are many other products that come next, such as chilies and beans. In the avocado sector, we are also focusing on transitioning to early export campaigns, and I can say that programs will start in mid-August next season, compared to September this season. We also want to continue the varietal transition so that Hass makes up 80% of volumes next season. In terms of markets, we aim to open up the European and UK markets."

"Here at Kumwe Green Farms, we are fully committed to this national effort. In 2026, we will focus on obtaining the necessary certifications to export to Europe and participating in major trade shows," Mazimpaka concludes.

For more information on the Rwandan fresh produce export sector, please contact Charlotte Uwicyeza ([email protected]) of the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB), which will also be present at the upcoming Fruit Logistica: Hall 26, Stand C-61. A joint booth with Rwandan companies can be found at Stand B-80 in Hall 26. Click here for an overview of Rwandan fresh produce exporters.