"We see a strong demand for chilies, ginger, and gherkins"

Established in 2017, Virunga Biotech Limited has steadily emerged as a trusted exporter of fresh horticultural produce from Rwanda to demanding international markets. While global demand for its products continues to rise sharply, the company's current focus is on scaling production responsibly to meet that demand.

"Demand is not our constraint, capacity is," says Narendra Reddy, Operations and Finance Manager. "We are currently exporting over 12 tons of fresh chilies per week, but with existing buyers alone, volumes could easily reach 40–50 tons per week."

Chilies remain the company's core export, cultivated across 40 hectares.

Chilies lead, diversification follows

Chilies remain the company's core export, cultivated across 40 hectares and shipped mainly to the UK and EU markets, including France, Italy, and Germany, during the November–August season. Alongside chilies, strong buyer interest is emerging for ginger, French beans, bitter gourd (karela), and okra—crops that form part of Virunga Biotech's planned diversification as certifications and capacity expansion progress.

Farmer-centric outgrower model

Virunga Biotech's strength lies in its integrated outgrower-led model. "Nearly 90% of production is managed through cooperative societies, supported by a dedicated team of agronomists," Reddy explains. "Farmers receive seedlings, organic inputs, technical supervision, pre-sorting support, and partial crop insurance—eliminating the need for loans and reducing cultivation cycles by up to 55 days. Strict protocols ensure full compliance with EU residue and chemical standards, with regular sample testing safeguarding quality."

Virunga operates a 1,500-square-meter packhouse, with plans underway to double capacity.

Quality, certification, and expansion

The company is in the final stages of regaining GlobalG.A.P. certification and has applied for BRC and SMETA packhouse certifications, expected within six months. Virunga operates a 1,500-square-meter packhouse, with plans underway to double capacity and introduce pickled gherkin processing for sea freight exports.

The company has applied for BRC and SMETA packhouse certifications, expected within six months.

With improved agronomic practices, farmer yields have already increased from 8 to 12 tons per hectare, with a long-term potential of 25 tons. "Our priority is productivity with integrity," Reddy notes, "ensuring sustainable growth for farmers while meeting global market expectations."

