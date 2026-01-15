Woman-led company offers wide range of fruits and vegetables to European, UK markets, and Middle East

Founded in 2018, Bahage Foods Ltd. is a woman-led company, led by Ms. Angel Rugema Uwantege, and has become one of the pioneers in Rwanda's horticultural export sector. With its headquarters and main packing house located in Kigali, the company has steadily grown its presence in international markets. A major milestone was reached in 2024, when Bahage successfully exported the first and continuous container of avocados to the United Arab Emirates.

© Bahage Foods Ltd

Managing Director Angel R. Uwantege

"Besides our own agricultural land, we work closely with 3,232 out-growers and cooperatives," explains Fabrice Mugisha, the company's operations manager. "These are spread across Rwanda, and many of them are young farmers. We support them with training, technical help, and farm inputs."

© Bahage Foods Ltd

Packing avocados in crates for sea container

Over a thousand tons

Together with its network, Bahage Foods produces a wide range of fresh fruits and vegetables, over 1,000 tons per year in total. "Some of our main crops include French beans, around 200 tons annually, habanero peppers, bird-eye chilies, 300 tons annually, passion fruit, and avocados, both Hass and Fuerte. Avocados alone make up over 400 tons per year."

© Bahage Foods Ltd

French beans are one of the main crops in Bahage Foods' greenhouses

The company also grows more niche products like snow peas, sugar snaps, broccoli, okra, white eggplant, and apple bananas. "They're shorter and sweeter than the usual Cavendish bananas," notes Providence Irumva Bienvenue, one of the company's agronomists.

Markets from the UK to the Gulf

Bahage Foods exports to a growing list of destinations. "We supply to the UK and Europe, places like Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, and Germany," says John Twinokusima, the company's CFO. "We also export to the UAE and Saudi Arabia."

© Bahage Foods Ltd

Red Habanero peppers, ready to be exported by air

Getting the products there, however, isn't always easy. "We usually export by air, but air cargo space in Rwanda is still limited," he admits. "That's a big challenge for fresh vegetables. Air freight only really took off here in the last ten years, but currently there's a cargo of 19 Tons flying from Dubai."

For longer-lasting products like avocados, sea freight is used. "4th October 2024 marks the flagging off of our very first sea freight shipment of Hass avocados to Dubai, since then we have used sea freight as the best alternative solution, while also utilizing air freight," Mugisha adds.

© Bahage Foods Ltd

Bahage cold truck for deliveries

A solar-powered farm

Water management is another area where innovation and compromise are key. "On one farm, we use a solar-powered drip irrigation system," says Providence. "It pumps water from a well to tanks, which is great, but expensive to install. So, on other farms, we draw water from rivers or swampy areas."

Other challenges include packaging and inputs. "Most of our boxes, pallets, and corner pieces have to be imported, mainly from Kenya, since they're not made here," says Twinokusima. "And seeds can be a problem, too. We often import from France, which makes them pricey."

© Bahage Foods Ltd

Passion fruit in open field

Even when it comes to technical expertise, the company sometimes has to look outside Rwanda. "There are local agronomists, sure, but for more advanced support, we usually need outside experts," Bienvenue says.

Steady growth and global standards

Still, Bahage Foods continues to grow. "We now have 36 permanent staff and more than 260 casual workers across our five farms and the packhouse," says Twinokusima, who adds that the company holds GlobalG.A.P. certifications for French beans and avocados, with green chilies in process. "We're also making sure our farm-level facilities meet the requirements, like having proper pre-sorting areas."

© FreshPlaza

Greenhouse production

To boost visibility, Bahage Foods takes part in major trade fairs like Fruit Attraction in Madrid, Fruit Logistica in Berlin, and Macfrut in Italy. "It's all part of the plan to reach new markets," Twinokusima concludes. "The interest is there; we just need to keep building capacity."

Bahage Foods will be exhibiting at the upcoming Fruit Logistica: Hall 26, Stand B-80.

For more information:

Angel R. Uwantege (Managing Director)

Bahage Foods Ltd

Gate 50, KK 380 St. Niboye, Kicukiro

Kigali (Rwanda)

Tel: +250 788 723 549

[email protected]

https://bahagefoods.rw/

For more information on the Rwandan fresh produce export sector, please contact Charlotte Uwicyeza ([email protected]) of the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB), which will also be present at the upcoming Fruit Logistica: Hall 26, Stand C-61. A joint booth with Rwandan companies can be found at Stand B-80 in Hall 26. Click here for an overview of Rwandan fresh produce exporters.