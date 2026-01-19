Promising trial for Valencia oranges

Rwanda is known on the international fresh produce market for its avocados, green beans, and specialty vegetables. But producers' appetite and the country's agricultural development momentum are extending to other products, and numerous trials are underway. Eric Mugisha, from Kotwidika cooperative, is behind a trial involving oranges and shares his experience.

The grower says, "Alongside several other products, such as mangoes and avocados, we decided to allocate part of our land to trial citrus production, particularly lemons and Valencia oranges. The results are very promising, although marketing on the export market remains a major challenge."

© Kotwidika

Kotwidika's trial yielded five tonnes of Valencia oranges last season, of medium sizes and with a seasonality between April and June, according to Mugisha. The grower adds, "The trial confirmed what we already knew, that Rwanda's tropical highland climate is well suited for citrus and that high-altitude production reduces pest pressure. We expect yields to increase as the young trees gain maturity."

However, the producer has encountered difficulties in marketing Valencia oranges at a time when Rwanda is not particularly well known in the citrus market. He explains, "There is currently only one citrus exporter in the country. The accessible market for us right now is the Middle East, and we are aiming to enter the European market, but that requires work on logistics and meeting MRL targets."

"Exporting remains the only viable option for developing the citrus industry in the country, given the very low prices on the local market," Mugisha concludes.

For more information:

Eric Mugisha

Kotwidika Cooperative

Tel.: +250 788 409 972 (Rwanda)

[email protected]

For more information on the Rwandan fresh produce export sector, please contact Charlotte Uwicyeza ([email protected]) of the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB), which will also be present at the upcoming Fruit Logistica: Hall 26, Stand C-61. A joint booth with Rwandan companies can be found at Stand B-80 in Hall 26. Click here for an overview of Rwandan fresh produce exporters.