Intralogistics automation in Age Of Automation series

Cimcorp Group is participating in Age of Automation, a documentary-style series presented by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) and produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions. The series examines developments in logistics and automation and how technology is influencing global supply chains.

Cimcorp's contribution features perspectives from CEO Veli-Matti Hakala and VP Operations Anne Happonen. Their interviews provide insight into how automation systems, software, and operational decision-making are used to support the movement of essential goods.

© Cimcorp

Global applications in logistics and manufacturing

The episode outlines Cimcorp's activities in warehousing and distribution, tyre manufacturing, and EV battery production. These sectors have been a focus area for the company over several decades, particularly in developing systems aimed at improving the efficiency and safety of goods movement.

"Our mission is to reduce complexity in logistics operations," says Hakala. "By combining mechanical systems with software, we aim to support reliability, speed, and waste reduction."

Hakala notes that Cimcorp's systems rely on the interaction between robots, gantry solutions, and proprietary software that responds to changing operational demands. Cimcorp operates as part of the Murata Machinery Group, a relationship that has supported its involvement in larger international projects.

Human and operational perspectives on automation

In the film, Happonen discusses automation from an operational viewpoint, drawing comparisons with natural systems to illustrate the importance of balance, continuity, and flow.

"Automation supports a stable and safe flow of goods," Happonen explains. "As capacity requirements increase, logistics systems need to function smoothly. Cooperation between people and technology is essential to maintaining resilience across supply chains."

Customer-facing outcomes

The episode also presents examples of Cimcorp's work with international customers, including Mercadona, one of Europe's largest grocery retailers. Cimcorp supplied automated, modular order-picking systems for fresh produce, with the aim of supporting fast distribution from production sites to retail outlets.

© Cimcorp

According to the program, these systems have reduced manual handling requirements, improved order accuracy, and supported product freshness.

"Our focus is on understanding customer requirements and addressing operational challenges," Hakala says.

Future developments

Both Hakala and Happonen point to modular system design, artificial intelligence, and data-driven decision-making as key influences on future automation developments. These approaches are expected to make systems more adaptable and easier to operate while supporting collaboration between people and machines.

"Automation is a collaboration between humans and technology," Hakala notes. "It supports better visibility and decision-making, both in logistics operations and beyond."

Age of Automation examines the role of robotics, digital tools, and intelligent logistics technologies in the development of more resilient supply chains. The series uses interviews and case studies to explore how organisations are responding to structural changes in the way goods are produced, stored, and distributed.

For more information:

Maarit Leppäaho

Cimcorp

Tel: +358 10 2772 000

Email: [email protected]

www.cimcorp.com