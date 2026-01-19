The Moroccan avocado export campaign now in full swing

The particularly intense 2025/2026 avocado season in Morocco is now in full swing. The market seems to be regaining some balance after prolonged price tractions and a standoff between producers and exporters, or between exporters and their clients, punctuated by harvest suspensions.

Abdellah El Yamlahi, president of the Moroccan Avocado Association representing exporters, says: "The export campaign is now running at full steam since the beginning of the year. According to our estimates, we are currently at 60% of the campaign in terms of export volumes. Approximately 35,000 tonnes have been exported so far this season, with 30,000 tonnes remaining, much of which will be destined for the local market to meet Ramadan-related demand. We estimate that we will be able to export around 20,000 tons by the end of the season."

Based on Mava's calculations, the 2025/2026 season will see a sharp decline in Moroccan avocado exports compared to the previous season, which recorded a record 110,000 tons exported (-50% year-on-year). This is attributed to the heavy losses caused by the intense and successive heatwaves last summer.

It took a long time for the various players in the industry, including producers, exporters, and clients, to agree on acceptable prices, allowing the export campaign to resume in earnest. El Yamlahi explains: "The prices for the most sought-after sizes, namely 12, 20, and even 22, are currently €15 per box in the Netherlands and €14.5 in France. Demand is also good for smaller sizes, which are priced at €3 per kilo. We believe this is a fair price for growers and one that is acceptable to our clients.

Heavy production losses have dealt a severe blow to the sector this season, resulting in a slow and tense campaign, but this does not justify further damage to the image and reputation of Moroccan origin, according to the exporters' representative. "I think that trying to compensate for the losses in volumes through prices is a harmful practice, and the market has shown that there are price ceilings that cannot be exceeded," he argues.

"Prices are now fair, and growers need to let the fruit go so that we can honor our commitments and regular programs with our clients and maintain healthy long-term relationships. Yes, it has been a difficult season, but better seasons with high volumes are ahead of us, and we will need our clients and partners in Europe," El Yamlahi concludes.

