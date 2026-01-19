Better supply of Mexican avocados over January 2025

Avocado supplies are strong right now as the market comes into the peak volume consumption months of January and February for the fruit. "Supplies being harvested and shipped to the U.S. daily are very good. They're primarily all coming from Mexico and we have a great mix of sizes with peak sizes on 48s," says Calavo Growers Inc.'s Peter Shore, adding that the market right now looks different than this time last year. "Supplies are much better this year and the fruit size is also much more normal and spread out."

© Calavo

Demand is also good and ad levels are strong. "There is a lot of activity around college football and then also football in general," Shore says, noting that looking ahead, the supplies for January and February will exceed last year's avocado demand.

Options for consumers

He also notes that both bulk and bagged avocado options are popular and will continue to be promoted throughout this month and February.

© Calavo

This is all leaving pricing very promotable with prices significantly lower than this time last year. Those prices are holding and expected to stay steady in the weeks ahead.

Meanwhile this week it was announced that Mission Produce, Inc. will acquire Calavo Growers, Inc. in a cash-and-stock transaction.

