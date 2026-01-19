Peruvian ginger export value decreased in 2025

In 2025, Peruvian ginger exports declined in value from the previous year, amid declining international prices and continued competition in target markets, even as shipment volumes remained high.

By the end of 2025, ginger shipments were valued at US$ 106.4 million, a 10% decrease from US$ 117.5 million in 2024. Despite the drop in value, export volume increased by 13% to 58,747 tons from 52,176 tons in 2024, indicating the decline was mainly price-driven.

The average price of ginger displayed irregular behavior throughout the year, with a clear downward trend. Prices peaked in the first quarter, reaching approximately US$ 2.51 per kilo in April. After that, there was a notable decline, dropping to about US$ 1.59 per kilo in June. By the end of the year, prices had recovered slightly to around US$ 1.68 per kilo in December.

The United States once again remained the leading destination market, with exports totaling $57.2 million. Although this is lower than the $63.4 million recorded in 2024, it still emphasizes its dominant position. The Netherlands ranked second with $22.9 million, 28% less than the $32.0 million of the previous year.

In other destinations, the evolution was uneven. Spain increased purchases to $5.9 million (20% more than in 2024), while Canada reduced imports to $5.4 million (15% less).

Fresh ginger continued to dominate exports, making up 78.1% of the total value. Nonetheless, this segment declined from $100.7 million in 2024 to $83.0 million in 2025, a 18% decrease driven by lower prices. Meanwhile, ginger juice's share grew to $12.1 million, a 23% increase, and dried ginger maintained a relatively steady performance. However, these improvements did not offset the decline in fresh ginger, which remains the core of the export industry.

