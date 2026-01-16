Egypt has made a breakthrough in the international carrot market amid the energy crisis triggered by the war in Eastern Europe, which has relegated carrot production in Europe to the background. However, "it seems that European demand for Egyptian carrots is weakening," says Abdelkader Habony, an Egyptian producer and exporter.

Habony says, "After a substantial increase in demand and exports in 2023, Egyptian producers quickly adapted and transitioned to year-round production and the most requested varieties in the European market. However, we are seeing this momentum weaken in Europe this season, and demand is below our forecasts."

On the other hand, Egyptian exporters can count on strong demand in Russia and Africa, according to Habony. He adds, "The West African market is particularly active at this time of year. Our carrots arrive there in very good quality, given the average transit time of 22 days."

This season's production is of good quality, according to Habony. He explains, "Production is particularly high quality on farms located in the desert, where the sandy soil produces strong carrots free of pests. We produce the varieties most in demand on the international market, particularly the so-called French varieties."

"Production conditions, although poor for other products, are optimal for carrots this season with lower than usual temperatures," he continues.

"Our prices are very competitive and have not increased compared to last season. We remain the most competitive source for the European market with excellent quality," Habony concludes.

Egyptian carrot exports jumped from 4,000 tons in 2020 to 19,000 tons in 2023. This increase is especially noticeable in the European market, which relied on Egyptian carrots to fill the gap caused by a domestic production deficit. In the 2022/2023 season, Egypt became the European Union's third-largest supplier of carrots.

