The jujube is seen by some as a superfood; it is said to be full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants as well as high in fibre and low in calories. It can be eaten fresh, dried, or incorporated into various recipes. Based in Griffith, New South Wales, Royal Jujubes is one of the largest jujube growers in Australia with 150 acres of trees.

© Royal Jujube

"We were introduced to this fruit as kids by our Lebanese parents when visiting Lebanon. We saw it again on a visit to China," said Nedale Hamdan from the company. "The soil and climate in New South Wales are perfect for growing the jujube trees, so 15 years ago we started the farm. We are now the largest Royal Jujube producer in the Southern Hemisphere. We have a sister farm in China, which has taught us a lot over the years.

"The season starts in March and runs through to the end of May. We hope to harvest 600 tonnes this season. Half of our trees are still young at only six years of age; they won't come into full production until they have been in the ground for 13 years. In six years from now, we will be harvesting approx 1500 tonnes of jujubes. This is more than the Australian market can handle, so are looking for new export partners."

At the moment, Royal Jujubes supplies the Australian retailers and exports via airfreight.

© Royal Jujube

"We have restrictions with protocol in some countries, but our main export markets are the Middle East, as well as some Asian countries that do not have import restrictions on Jujubes."

For more information:

Nedale Hamdan

Royal Jujubes

Tel: +61400421821

[email protected]

royaljujube.com.au