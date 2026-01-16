U.S. trade body flags potential harm from Canadian mushroom imports

The U.S. International Trade Commission has made a preliminary determination that there is a reasonable indication that a U.S. industry may be materially injured by imports of fresh mushrooms from Canada that are alleged to be sold in the United States at less than fair value and to benefit from government subsidies.

The determination was approved by Chair Amy A. Karpel and Commissioners David S. Johanson and Jason E. Kearns, who voted in favour of the finding.

As a result of the Commission's decision, the U.S. Department of Commerce will proceed with its ongoing investigations into the pricing and subsidisation of fresh mushroom imports from Canada. These investigations will assess whether dumping or countervailable subsidies are occurring and, if so, their potential impact on the U.S. market.

The Commission will publish its preliminary report titled Fresh Mushrooms from Canada under investigation numbers 701-TA-778 and 731-TA-1764. The publication, identified as USITC Publication 5695, will present the Commission's views along with data and analysis gathered during the preliminary phase of the investigations.

The report is scheduled to be released by February 19, 2026, and will be made available through the USITC website once published.

For more information:

USITC

Tel: +1 202 205 2000

Email: [email protected]

www.usitc.gov