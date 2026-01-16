South Korean fruit imports adjust as mandarins rise 161%

The South Korean Customs Service has released the final full-year trade statistics for 2025, providing an overview of how South Korea's fresh fruit import market adjusted following the withdrawal of tariff-free import measures.

In 2024, South Korea implemented near tariff-free imports for several fruit categories after domestic supply disruptions affecting apples and pears. These emergency exemptions were initially introduced to stabilise prices and were later expanded without volume limits. Following the presidential election and a change in administration, the exemption programme was fully withdrawn in 2025. As a result, import volumes declined in categories sensitive to tariff changes, while products already subject to low or zero duties continued to expand. Despite these shifts, the overall market size in local currency terms remained relatively stable. After adjusting for a 4.3 per cent year-on-year exchange rate increase, the total import value is estimated at KRW 2.05 trillion (US$1.6 billion) in 2024, compared with KRW 1.95 trillion (US$1.5 billion) in 2025.

Bananas, pineapples, and mangoes were the categories most affected by the policy reversal. Imports of bananas declined by 17 per cent, pineapples by 27 per cent, and mangoes by 24 per cent. Although volume declines were more moderate, the data indicate that earlier tariff exemptions had inflated import levels. In the case of bananas, recent figures suggest that demand may be approaching maturity, with limited structural growth expected despite gradual tariff reductions under existing free trade agreements.

In contrast, blueberries, cherries, and avocados continued to grow regardless of policy changes. Imports of blueberries increased by 39 per cent, cherries by 12 per cent, and avocados by 15 per cent. These categories were largely unaffected by the withdrawal of exemptions, as their main origins already benefit from low or zero tariffs. Blueberry imports continue to complement domestic production, with a seasonal transition between South Korean supply and shipments from the United States and Chile. Avocado consumption is expanding, supported by ripening programs that improve market access, although consumer familiarity remains limited.

Mandarins recorded the fastest growth among imported fruit. Import value increased by 132 per cent and volumes by 161 per cent, with current supplies sourced exclusively from the United States. Mandarins have overtaken grapefruit in import volumes and may begin to compete more directly with lemons. Consumer demand has been supported by ease of peeling and flavour profile, while shorter domestic open-field seasons linked to climate conditions have widened the import window. However, mandarin imports remain relatively new to the market, and issues related to origin awareness, branding, and seasonal positioning are still developing.

Overall, the 2025 data reflects a market adjusting to the removal of exceptional tariff measures, with underlying demand trends continuing to shape category performance.

