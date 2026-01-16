"Jackfruit has the potential to become the new avocado"

One year after the initial market launch of Asian jackfruit, HLB Tropical Food GmbH is pleased with the interim results. "We now offer the product in many European countries – from Spain to the DACH region to Romania," reports Lorenz Hartmann de Barros (pictured below), managing director of HLB Tropical Food GmbH. The customers are mainly wholesalers. However, the product has already been successfully listed in food retail outlets in Spain, France, Sweden, Iceland, Luxembourg, and the UK. "In the UK, there are even weeks when we move up to 3.5–4 tons of jackfruit – that's around 1,300 packages."

© Marieke Hemmes | FreshPlaza.com

Feedback from European consumers has been consistently positive so far. "Jackfruit is particularly suitable as a healthy, relatively sweet snack for children. But adults are also convinced by the taste of this previously rather unknown fruit," says Hartmann de Barros. In addition, the product is versatile and can be used both for direct consumption and as an ingredient in fruit salads or other dishes, sweet or savory. The jackfruit is offered in ready-to-cook pieces in the tried-and-tested 350g tray, which, according to HLB, corresponds to about two to three servings. In British food retail, 700 g packs are also available.

The sources of supply are selected producer partners with their own packing houses in several growing regions in Asia. This enables HLB to offer jackfruit all year round. Producers have also been sought in Latin America, but export volumes are currently still too low. "However, I don't rule out that we will also be able to source goods from there in a few years," outlines Hartmann de Barros.

© HLB Tropical Food

Ready-to-eat jackfruit in 350g trays

Shelf life and transparency

A key product feature is shelf life. "Thanks to the special, modified protective atmosphere, we can guarantee a shelf life of a good two weeks," says Hartmann de Barros. At the same time, the company focuses on transparency: in addition to the transparent tray, the label provides background information on the product and its origin. A QR code also takes consumers to recipe ideas and further information on the company's website. "This is particularly important for a product like jackfruit, which still needs explaining, especially as it is often confused with durian, even though they are two entirely different fruits."

© HLB Tropical Food

Based on the results so far, HLB Tropical Food GmbH sees further growth potential. The goal is to list the product with other European food retail chains this year. "In my opinion, jackfruit has the potential to become the new avocado. 2026 could be the year of its market breakthrough," says Hartmann de Barros.

© HLB Tropical Food

HLB Tropical Food GmbH will also be presenting samples of jackfruit to visitors at Fruit Logistica. Other highlights at the trade fair include red dragon fruit, mangosteen, figs, rambutan, Palmer mango, greenskin avocados, Samba and Formosa papaya, and passion fruit. There is currently a clear growth trend for passion fruit, the company concludes.

© HLB Tropical Food

Exotic fruits from HLB Tropical Food

Visit the company at Fruit Logistica: Hall 23 - Stand A-20

For more information:

Lorenz Hartmann de Barros

HLB Tropical Food GmbH

Am Weiher 2a

65451 Kelsterbach

Tel: +49-6107-98781 0

[email protected]

http://www.hlbinfo.com/