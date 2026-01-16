"In Germany in particular, we are seeing a rapid trend toward increased automation," reports Torben Ellerbrock, Sales Manager at AFFELDT Maschinenbau GmbH. The northern German company will once again be attending the Fruit Logistica trade fair this year, where it will be presenting an excerpt from its wide range of products. On request, the company reveals that this will include not only its tried-and-tested systems but also an entirely new machine.

© Affeldt Maschinenbau GmbH

"We will be exhibiting a prototype of our latest machine in Berlin: an AVN 438K crate filler (pictured above). This system enables the fully automated insertion of clip nets and similar packaging into crates, cartons, or trays," explains Ellerbrock. The space below the machine allows flexible feeding of the crates from the front or side, thus supporting optimal system planning. In addition, the integrated double storage system above the filling position ensures continuous operation with outputs of up to 90 nets per minute. The open machine design also ensures excellent accessibility for operating and service personnel.

The advantages of the new crate-filling technology are numerous, emphasizes Ellerbrock. "The machine combines compact dimensions with high packing performance. It is also a cost-effective way to automate secondary packaging!"

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

The Affeldt Maschinenbau team with Torben Ellerbrock (left) at last year's Fruit Logistica

More comprehensive packaging systems

"Another innovation is the partnership with Palm Systems GmbH, which offers flexible palletizing and robot solutions that perfectly complement our machine portfolio. This enables us to offer our customers even more comprehensive packaging systems," Ellerbrock continues.

Visit the company at Fruit Logistica: Hall 2.1, Stand A-30.

For more information:

Torben Ellerbrock

AFFELDT Maschinenbau GmbH

Altendeich 14

25335 Neuendorf

Tel: +49 (4121) 296 - 185

[email protected]

www.affeldt.com