Vegetable consumption slightly below ten-year average

Germans consumed around 99 kilograms of vegetables per person in the 2024/25 financial year. This is shown by preliminary figures from the Federal Office for Agriculture and Food (BLE). This was eleven kilograms less than in the previous financial year.

The highest per capita consumption, at just over 20 kilograms, was for tomatoes. This was followed by carrots and beetroots at 11 kilograms, and onions, also at just under 11 kilograms per capita.

© BLE

Self-sufficiency in vegetables rises

Self-sufficiency in vegetables was 40.9 per cent in the 2024/25 financial year, around five percentage points higher than in the previous financial year. The highest self-sufficiency rate was 113 per cent for white and red cabbage, followed by carrots and beetroot at 79 per cent. Tomatoes had the lowest self-sufficiency rate: German production covered only around five per cent of domestic consumption.

Source: BLE